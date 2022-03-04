LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,917 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VFVA. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 16.5% during the third quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 279,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,684,000 after purchasing an additional 39,589 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,357,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 5,333.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 29,921 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 119,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,789,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares during the period.

Shares of VFVA stock opened at $105.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.75 and a 200-day moving average of $103.33.

