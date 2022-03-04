LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.56% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYLD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $559,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 53.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 244,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,655,000 after buying an additional 84,816 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 234.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 23,968 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 1,966.7% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 46,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 43,975 shares during the period.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $63.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.92 and a 200-day moving average of $63.38. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $56.71 and a 1-year high of $68.25.

