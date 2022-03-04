LPL Financial LLC Purchases 13,460 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,460 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 3.67% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RZG. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,431,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RZG opened at $143.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.89. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $132.63 and a 12 month high of $178.95.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.