LPL Financial LLC Purchases 13,460 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,460 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 3.67% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RZG. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,431,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA RZG opened at $143.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.89. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $132.63 and a 12 month high of $178.95.
Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (RZG)
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.