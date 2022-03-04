LPL Financial LLC Purchases 1,730 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 20.8% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.2% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.5% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 45.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOH opened at $314.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $209.22 and a 12 month high of $328.11.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MOH. Truist Financial raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.40.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total value of $61,075.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

