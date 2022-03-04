LPL Financial LLC Purchases 736 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $540.70.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $212.98 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.01 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $486.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $581.95.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $34,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,125 shares of company stock valued at $43,579,057. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.