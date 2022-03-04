LPL Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 77,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,000. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.21% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,866,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the third quarter valued at about $352,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,908,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,985,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the third quarter valued at about $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ERTH opened at $58.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.24. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $78.31.

