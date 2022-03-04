LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 401,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,583 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LUMN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,573 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 172,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 19,644 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 34.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 91.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,598,000 after buying an additional 6,048,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,037,000. 77.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUMN opened at $10.73 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

LUMN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

