LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 6.53% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWSC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,494,000 after purchasing an additional 57,721 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,673,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,455,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,251,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $984,000.

Shares of EWSC opened at $80.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.23. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $75.12 and a 1 year high of $92.28.

