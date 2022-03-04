LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 4.87% of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYBB. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 407,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,307,000 after purchasing an additional 89,044 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,481,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter.

HYBB opened at $49.25 on Friday. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.58 and a twelve month high of $52.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.50.

