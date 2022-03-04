LPL Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of OneMain worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OMF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,841,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,865,000 after purchasing an additional 675,979 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,658,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,118,000 after purchasing an additional 769,943 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,688,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,419,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,091,000 after purchasing an additional 359,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayview Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,551,000 after purchasing an additional 109,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OMF shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $47.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.55. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.88.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 28.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 38.58%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.37 per share, with a total value of $48,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

