LPL Financial LLC Sells 18,596 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,596 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invitae worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitae by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $489,763,000 after buying an additional 2,261,248 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invitae by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,091 shares during the period. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invitae during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,777,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Invitae by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,124,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,200 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,709,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVTA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Shares of Invitae stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Invitae Co. has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.01.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). Invitae had a negative net margin of 139.38% and a negative return on equity of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $126.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

