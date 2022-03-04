LPL Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,561 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.39% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,449,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,225,000 after buying an additional 706,850 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,295,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,082,000 after buying an additional 77,346 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,078,000 after buying an additional 254,699 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,967,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 632,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,265,000 after acquiring an additional 25,804 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVLU opened at $24.86 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $27.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.97.

