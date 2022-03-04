Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Short Interest Update

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,180,000 shares, an increase of 72.8% from the January 31st total of 10,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

NYSE:LU traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,199,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,070,623. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Lufax has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $15.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Lufax by 463.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Lufax in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Lufax in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.74.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

