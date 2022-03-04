LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Grupo Santander

Equities researchers at Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

LVMUY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €860.00 ($966.29) to €900.00 ($1,011.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €760.00 ($853.93) to €820.00 ($921.35) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $635.33.

OTCMKTS:LVMUY opened at $135.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.88. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12 month low of $124.26 and a 12 month high of $171.91.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

