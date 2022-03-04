LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.98 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) to announce sales of $11.98 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.49 billion. LyondellBasell Industries reported sales of $9.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year sales of $44.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.97 billion to $51.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $43.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.47 billion to $50.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYB. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $99.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.78 and its 200-day moving average is $95.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 27.00%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

