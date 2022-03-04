Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Shares Down 9.1%

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) shares were down 9.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.77 and last traded at $4.77. Approximately 26,212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 32,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.15. The company has a market cap of $62.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of -0.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYRA. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 220,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 8,143 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 51.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

