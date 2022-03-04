MahaDAO Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.58 Million (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One MahaDAO coin can now be purchased for about $3.11 or 0.00007905 BTC on exchanges. MahaDAO has a market cap of $9.58 million and approximately $611,088.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00042581 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.65 or 0.06604475 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,476.71 or 1.00252827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00044934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00047564 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002877 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

