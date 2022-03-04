Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.36

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$11.36 and last traded at C$11.20, with a volume of 602816 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.88.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDI. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International to C$13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Get Major Drilling Group International alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51. The firm has a market cap of C$930.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.72.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$170.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$171.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Major Drilling Group International Inc. will post 0.6280695 EPS for the current year.

About Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI)

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.