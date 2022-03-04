Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Markel worth $100,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Markel by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Markel by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Markel during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Markel by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,443.33.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,260.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,243.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,251.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $1,085.00 and a 1-year high of $1,343.56. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $17.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.93 by $1.90. Markel had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $15.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 75.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.