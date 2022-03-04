Marlin Market Cap Tops $21.28 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $21.28 million and $13.70 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marlin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Marlin has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Marlin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00042529 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,602.89 or 0.06607370 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,447.02 or 1.00135323 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00045000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00047492 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.