Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Insider Buys £150.24 in Stock

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Rating) insider Martyn Coffey acquired 24 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 626 ($8.40) per share, with a total value of £150.24 ($201.58).

Martyn Coffey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 3rd, Martyn Coffey bought 21 shares of Marshalls stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 702 ($9.42) per share, for a total transaction of £147.42 ($197.80).

On Tuesday, January 4th, Martyn Coffey acquired 21 shares of Marshalls stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 715 ($9.59) per share, for a total transaction of £150.15 ($201.46).

Shares of MSLH stock opened at GBX 589.08 ($7.90) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 679.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 721.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 25.04. Marshalls plc has a 52-week low of GBX 583.82 ($7.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 857 ($11.50).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSLH. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.60) price target on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marshalls presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 683.20 ($9.17).

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

