Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 424,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 12,158,996 shares.The stock last traded at $67.84 and had previously closed at $65.20.

The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -45.28%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Summit Insights lowered Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.92.

In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 152,022 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $12,450,601.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,778 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $646,032.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 370,799 shares of company stock valued at $30,004,420 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,605,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,150,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,680,000 after buying an additional 77,498 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,937,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,988,000 after purchasing an additional 198,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.46 and a 200 day moving average of $71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a PE ratio of -123.02, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

