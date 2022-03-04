MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $74.20

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $74.20 and last traded at $74.56, with a volume of 5038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.85.
MTZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered their price target on MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
MasTec Company Profile (NYSE:MTZ)
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
