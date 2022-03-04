MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $74.20

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $74.20 and last traded at $74.56, with a volume of 5038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.85.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered their price target on MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in MasTec during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

