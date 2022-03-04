Master Contract Token Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. In the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $321,086.45 and approximately $65,917.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,613.76 or 0.06708551 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00068977 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00037602 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

