Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.2% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 122,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,909,000 after buying an additional 14,944 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 755,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $275,694,000 after buying an additional 119,452 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,264,000 after buying an additional 259,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $8.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $332.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,282,652. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $306.00 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $367.61 and a 200 day moving average of $354.00. The company has a market capitalization of $324.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $58,535,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 480,490 shares of company stock worth $181,379,981. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.50.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

