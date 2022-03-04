Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $98.79

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $98.79 and last traded at $98.85, with a volume of 68810 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.99.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.79.

The company has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.86 and a 200 day moving average of $136.76.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 31.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

