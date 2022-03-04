Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 80.3% from the January 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Mazda Motor stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.44. 80,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,314. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average is $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mazda Motor has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $4.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Mazda Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

Further Reading

