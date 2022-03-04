Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Short Interest Update

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 80.3% from the January 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Mazda Motor stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.44. 80,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,314. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average is $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mazda Motor has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $4.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

