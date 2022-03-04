McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,750 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $720,994,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $451,002,000 after buying an additional 1,147,491 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $860,964,000 after buying an additional 830,171 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,261,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after buying an additional 372,512 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.37.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCD stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $235.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,441. The company has a market capitalization of $175.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $257.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.68.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

