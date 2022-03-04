McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,651 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 300.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.6% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 15,362.6% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Walt Disney by 8.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,220 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 41.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,401,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,759 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1,733.1% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $258,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 13.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,212 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded down $4.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.01. The company had a trading volume of 636,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,005,233. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $129.26 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $256.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.65, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.92.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

