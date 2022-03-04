McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,419,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,157,000 after buying an additional 667,877 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 8.2% during the third quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 3,294,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,207,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,216,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,214,000 after buying an additional 30,138 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 6.3% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,695,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,607,000 after buying an additional 160,674 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 22.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,680,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,599,000 after buying an additional 485,745 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALLY traded down $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.40. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.72 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.97.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALLY. Raymond James upped their target price on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

In other news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $139,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $578,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,456 shares of company stock worth $1,537,151 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

