McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Buys 1,736 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises about 0.5% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth raised its position in Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KO stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.50. The company had a trading volume of 705,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,437,160. The stock has a market cap of $270.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.79 and a 200-day moving average of $57.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $49.62 and a one year high of $63.02.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.34%.

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $691,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 342,583 shares of company stock valued at $20,678,423. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

