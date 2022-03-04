McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Buys 948 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMC. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 17,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 115,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

MMC stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.19. The stock had a trading volume of 25,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,183. The stock has a market cap of $78.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.98 and a 52-week high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.86.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

