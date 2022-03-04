McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000. Activision Blizzard accounts for about 0.5% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,141,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,567,000 after acquiring an additional 267,407 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,698,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,814,000 after buying an additional 605,277 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,165,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,649,000 after buying an additional 1,079,708 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,703,000 after acquiring an additional 687,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Edward Jones lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.74.

ATVI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.49. The stock had a trading volume of 220,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,842,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.47. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $99.46.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

