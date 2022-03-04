McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,700 Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,700 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000. Expedia Group makes up approximately 0.5% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,603,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $47,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,691 shares of company stock worth $29,423,250 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.19.

Shares of EXPE stock traded down $9.52 on Friday, reaching $175.73. 138,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,982,711. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.07, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.48 and a 200-day moving average of $171.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $136.77 and a one year high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business’s revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.92) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

