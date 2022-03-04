McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 209.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,690 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 0.5% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.37.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.65. 110,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,239,441. The stock has a market cap of $175.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.68.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

