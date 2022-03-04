McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 438.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,150,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,011 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 100.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,101 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at about $160,134,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $154,408,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 16.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,578,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,064,000 after buying an additional 2,338,140 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on APO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $101.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.74. 242,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,285,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $81.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.90. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.60.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.54 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.53%.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,375 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $15,372,153.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 259,459 shares of company stock valued at $18,272,841. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

