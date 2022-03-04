McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Sells 5,540 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,540 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $986,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.03. The company had a trading volume of 12,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,230. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $50.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.32.

