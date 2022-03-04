McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Takes $1.18 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 0.4% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

Shares of WFC traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.98. 1,356,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,939,402. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.34 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.44.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

About Wells Fargo & Company (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.