McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000. Avantor accounts for 0.5% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 96,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,164,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,350,000 after purchasing an additional 21,118 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Avantor by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 801,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,470,000 after buying an additional 88,349 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVTR traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.02. The stock had a trading volume of 217,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,108,599. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.05 and a 200 day moving average of $38.88.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 38,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,570,669.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $69,870.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,901. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

