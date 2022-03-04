mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD) Short Interest Down 41.0% in February

mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the January 31st total of 18,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in mCloud Technologies stock. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 195,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000. CM Management LLC owned approximately 1.21% of mCloud Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get mCloud Technologies alerts:

Shares of mCloud Technologies stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. mCloud Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $5.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $57.17 million and a PE ratio of -2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.28.

mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. mCloud Technologies had a negative return on equity of 438.82% and a negative net margin of 133.63%. The business had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter.

mCloud Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for mCloud Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mCloud Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.