Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) Shares Up 7.4%

Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.02 and last traded at C$1.02. 496,892 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 166% from the average session volume of 186,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$175.71 million and a P/E ratio of -2.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.93.

Meridian Mining UK Societas Company Profile (CVE:MNO)

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining activities in Brazil. The company explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. It holds interest in the EspigÃ£o polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in RondÃ´nia.

