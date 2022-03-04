MesChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $345,302.98 (MES)

MesChain (CURRENCY:MES) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 4th. MesChain has a total market cap of $345,302.98 and $14,414.00 worth of MesChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MesChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MesChain has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00042783 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,605.39 or 0.06669149 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,081.59 or 1.00038982 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00044855 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00047883 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002897 BTC.

MesChain Profile

MesChain’s total supply is 4,399,700,232 coins and its circulating supply is 874,972,732 coins. The official website for MesChain is www.meschain.io . MesChain’s official Twitter account is @MeschainMES

Buying and Selling MesChain

