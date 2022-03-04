Mesefa (SEFA) Tops One Day Volume of $23.00

Mesefa (CURRENCY:SEFA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 4th. In the last week, Mesefa has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Mesefa has a total market cap of $24,120.94 and approximately $23.00 worth of Mesefa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mesefa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0560 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00042729 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,604.80 or 0.06662093 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,003.50 or 0.99756109 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00044245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00047759 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Mesefa’s total supply is 963,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,655 coins. Mesefa’s official website is mesefa.com . Mesefa’s official Twitter account is @Mesefa_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mesefa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mesefa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mesefa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

