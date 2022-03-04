MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Short Interest Up 76.7% in February

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, an increase of 76.7% from the January 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MFS Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.53. The company had a trading volume of 96,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,653. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $7.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 342,935 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 39,490 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 454,820 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 41,472 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 475,429 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 17,778 shares during the period. 25.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

