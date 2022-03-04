MicroBitcoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Over the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded up 30.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. MicroBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $668,166.38 and $129.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001472 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00049631 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.60 or 0.00206322 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

