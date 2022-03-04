Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Position Increased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 366.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,771 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 126.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.28.

In other Microchip Technology news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 41,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $3,617,181.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,476 shares of company stock worth $11,821,003. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,435,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,236,729. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.253 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.41%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

