Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,542 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.0% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded down $5.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $290.53. 1,480,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,325,465. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $224.26 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $307.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

