Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.23

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 116320 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.
The firm has a market cap of C$25.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.13. The company has a quick ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 40.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.29.
Midnight Sun Mining Company Profile (CVE:MMA)
Recommended Stories
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Midnight Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midnight Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.