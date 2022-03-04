Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 626,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 315,434 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.93% of Milestone Scientific worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Milestone Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Milestone Scientific by 1,855.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 774,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 734,883 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in Milestone Scientific by 120.3% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 43,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 23,743 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Milestone Scientific during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Milestone Scientific by 82.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 16,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Milestone Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of MLSS opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.24 million, a P/E ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.34. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85.

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments.

