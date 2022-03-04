Millennium Management LLC Acquires 234,721 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 308.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,721 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Virtu Financial worth $7,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 48,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 2,263.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 7,153 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $125,000,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of -0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average is $28.11. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.25 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.87%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

